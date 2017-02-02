by Derek Cornet
Former Town of La Ronge chief administrative officer Victoria MacDonald said she’s exploring her options after being let go from the position last month.
“It was a council decision, but we...
by Derek Cornet
The goal of a new program in Beauval is to keep Métis culture alive.
On Jan. 28 and 29, about a dozen people gathered at the village’s community hall to learn how to play the fiddle for th...
As lead pastor at the Meadow Lake Alliance Church, Dave Anderson has certainly touched a lot of people’s lives. Recently, Dave spoke with Northern Pride about his career, his family and life in Green Lake.
Q...
by Phil Ambroziak
It takes a King to know a King.
At the behest of DJ King, his nephew and Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association (CPCA) driver, veteran driver Daniel King has agreed to make his ret...
The relationship between the City and RM of Meadow Lake recently had the potential to become somewhat heated.
Thankfully, however, the RM agreed to sign a new fire services agreement with the city, which – i...
Earlier today (Feb. 1), Meadow Lake RCMP executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a residence on Clark Crescent.
As a result, 44-year-old Ronnie Anderson was arrested and a ...
by Phil Ambroziak
It’s time to cut down on crime.
That’s the consensus of the provincial government and the key motivating factor behind a recently formed caucus committee on crime reduction, which made i...
by Derek Cornet
A new radio tower in Buffalo Narrows will boost coverage up to 30 times.
That’s according to CIBN manager Mike Bouvier who said the tower will provide 6,000 watts, an increase from the les...
A Manta Ray Swim Club coach for the past seven years, Tammy Shakotko has a long history in the sport. Recently, she spoke to Northern Pride about the club’s recent Skills and Thrills Fun Meet, her love for swim...
by Phil Ambroziak
The action remains both fast and furious at rinks throughout the Northwest as the 2016-17 Meadow Lake Minor Hockey season inches ever so closely to playoffs.
“We got started in September...