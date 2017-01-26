by Phil Ambroziak
It’s time to cut down on crime.
That’s the consensus of the provincial government and the key motivating factor behind a recently formed caucus committee on crime reduction, which made i...
by Derek Cornet
A new radio tower in Buffalo Narrows will boost coverage up to 30 times.
That’s according to CIBN manager Mike Bouvier who said the tower will provide 6,000 watts, an increase from the les...
A Manta Ray Swim Club coach for the past seven years, Tammy Shakotko has a long history in the sport. Recently, she spoke to Northern Pride about the club’s recent Skills and Thrills Fun Meet, her love for swim...
by Phil Ambroziak
The action remains both fast and furious at rinks throughout the Northwest as the 2016-17 Meadow Lake Minor Hockey season inches ever so closely to playoffs.
“We got started in September...
It appears the province is getting serious about cracking down on crime.
This isn’t to say Brad Wall and the Saskatchewan Party government have been turning a blind eye or carelessly laughing off the issue u...
by Derek Cornet
With the one year anniversary of the La Loche shooting approaching (Jan. 22), a special guest arrived in the northern village to spread a message of hope.
“I told them I knew exactly what ...
by Phil Ambroziak
Tradition lives south of Meadow Lake.
On his property near Rialto Road, long-time local resident Howard MacCuish operates his logging business by using a method not commonly seen in deca...
Originally from Ile-a-la Crosse, Dawn Ewart is one of the newest members of the village council in Beauval. Recently, Dawn spoke with Northern Pride about her reason for seeking the job, her career with the Nor...
by Derek Cornet
Director of sport, culture and recreation for the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC) since 2012, Kevin Roberts knows the meaning of the word dedication.
“I always had it in my...
Mother Nature may be in a better mood this week compared to last, but winter’s wrath continues to wreak havoc in Meadow Lake.
The latest example is the water line that feeds into Gateway Elementary School fr...