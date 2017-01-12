City, golf club reach agreement

Teen invited to Telemiracle

The Conversation

King rejoins Broncos

Clubs receive new lease on life

City, golf club reach agreement

by Phil Ambroziak The City of Meadow Lake may have hit a hole-in-one in terms of finding a way for the local golf club to repay thousands of outstanding dollars from an almost two-decade-old loan. During ...

Teen invited to Telemiracle

by Phil Ambroziak For the second time in three years, Atlanta Wagmann, 15, has been invited to perform at Telemiracle when the province-wide fundraiser hits the air March 4 and 5 from Saskatoon. This year...

The Conversation

Currently in his second year of teaching in Meadow Lake, Gateway Elementary School educator Navanga Burke keeps himself busy. He coaches the Carpenter High School boys basketball team and recently spoke to Nort...

King rejoins Broncos

by Phil Ambroziak The Meadow Lake Broncos are still the number one team in the Beaver Lakes Hockey League (BLHL). That distinction was cemented Saturday night (Jan. 7) when the Broncos defeated the second...

Clubs receive new lease on life

It’s a new year and, for some Meadow Lake and area organizations, a new beginning. Things are looking up for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 in Meadow Lake, as well as the Dorintosh Wildlife Federation when ...

Fire shuts down mill

Operations at NorSask Forest Products east of Meadow Lake were temporarily halted this morning (Jan. 12) when fire broke out in the mill's infeed area. "It started around 7 a.m. " confirmed Al Balisky, presi...

Health authorities to be dissolved

by Derek Cornet A new provincial health body will be created to replace Saskatchewan’s 12 existing regional health authorities. The announcement occurred Jan. 4 and, according to a government press releas...

MP to open fourth office

by Phil Ambroziak Many hands make light work. This is something Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River MP Georgina Jolibois understands and why she continues with plans to open a fourth constituency office in t...

The Conversation

Former Meadow Lake resident Greg Ducluzeau was back in town for the Christmas holidays. Prior to his visit, however, he took some time to speak with Northern Pride about his career in the U.S., his memories of ...

Habs alumni to raise funds for lodge

A star-studded hockey game will be played Thursday, March 2 as a fundraiser for the new Northland Pioneers Lodge and local youth organizations. Northern Pride Publications is the title sponsor for the event,...
Northern Pride Publications Ltd. © 2015