by Phil Ambroziak
The City of Meadow Lake may have hit a hole-in-one in terms of finding a way for the local golf club to repay thousands of outstanding dollars from an almost two-decade-old loan.
During ...
by Phil Ambroziak
For the second time in three years, Atlanta Wagmann, 15, has been invited to perform at Telemiracle when the province-wide fundraiser hits the air March 4 and 5 from Saskatoon.
This year...
Currently in his second year of teaching in Meadow Lake, Gateway Elementary School educator Navanga Burke keeps himself busy. He coaches the Carpenter High School boys basketball team and recently spoke to Nort...
by Phil Ambroziak
The Meadow Lake Broncos are still the number one team in the Beaver Lakes Hockey League (BLHL).
That distinction was cemented Saturday night (Jan. 7) when the Broncos defeated the second...
It’s a new year and, for some Meadow Lake and area organizations, a new beginning.
Things are looking up for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 in Meadow Lake, as well as the Dorintosh Wildlife Federation when ...
Operations at NorSask Forest Products east of Meadow Lake were temporarily halted this morning (Jan. 12) when fire broke out in the mill's infeed area.
"It started around 7 a.m. " confirmed Al Balisky, presi...
by Derek Cornet
A new provincial health body will be created to replace Saskatchewan’s 12 existing regional health authorities.
The announcement occurred Jan. 4 and, according to a government press releas...
by Phil Ambroziak
Many hands make light work. This is something Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River MP Georgina Jolibois understands and why she continues with plans to open a fourth constituency office in t...
Former Meadow Lake resident Greg Ducluzeau was back in town for the Christmas holidays. Prior to his visit, however, he took some time to speak with Northern Pride about his career in the U.S., his memories of ...
A star-studded hockey game will be played Thursday, March 2 as a fundraiser for the new Northland Pioneers Lodge and local youth organizations.
Northern Pride Publications is the title sponsor for the event,...