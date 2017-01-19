Columbine supports La Loche

Columbine supports La Loche

by Derek Cornet With the one year anniversary of the La Loche shooting approaching (Jan. 22), a special guest arrived in the northern village to spread a message of hope. “I told them I knew exactly what ...

Logging tradition continues

by Phil Ambroziak Tradition lives south of Meadow Lake. On his property near Rialto Road, long-time local resident Howard MacCuish operates his logging business by using a method not commonly seen in deca...

The Conversation

Originally from Ile-a-la Crosse, Dawn Ewart is one of the newest members of the village council in Beauval. Recently, Dawn spoke with Northern Pride about her reason for seeking the job, her career with the Nor...

JRMCC director shows dedication

by Derek Cornet Director of sport, culture and recreation for the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC) since 2012, Kevin Roberts knows the meaning of the word dedication. “I always had it in my...

Infrastructure issues everywhere

Mother Nature may be in a better mood this week compared to last, but winter’s wrath continues to wreak havoc in Meadow Lake. The latest example is the water line that feeds into Gateway Elementary School fr...

Cocaine seized in Buffalo Narrows

On Monday (Jan. 16) at 12:30 p.m., the Buffalo Narrows RCMP with the assistance the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT),  executed a search warrant at a residence in Buffalo Narrows. During the search, police...

Suspects arrested in B. Narrows

An incident involving the RCMP in Buffalo Narrows earlier today has concluded. According to police, two individuals were taken into custody without incident. "The occurrence today in Buffalo Narrows ended...

City, golf club reach agreement

by Phil Ambroziak The City of Meadow Lake may have hit a hole-in-one in terms of finding a way for the local golf club to repay thousands of outstanding dollars from an almost two-decade-old loan. During ...

Teen invited to Telemiracle

by Phil Ambroziak For the second time in three years, Atlanta Wagmann, 15, has been invited to perform at Telemiracle when the province-wide fundraiser hits the air March 4 and 5 from Saskatoon. This year...

The Conversation

Currently in his second year of teaching in Meadow Lake, Gateway Elementary School educator Navanga Burke keeps himself busy. He coaches the Carpenter High School boys basketball team and recently spoke to Nort...
