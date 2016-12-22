The RCMP have charged 32-year-old Anthony Mitsuing of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation with first-degree murder – section 235(1) of the Criminal Code – in relation to the death of 28-year-old Jordan Sandfly of th...
by Phil Ambroziak
Speeders beware. Soon, it won’t just be the police with the power to pull you over.
Recently, Joe Hallahan, bylaw enforcement officer for the City of Meadow Lake, was one of 12 individua...
by Phil Ambroziak
Losing a number of hay bales to fire was definitely not on Gwen and Daniel King’s Christmas wish list this year.
However, that’s exactly what happened last Wednesday morning (Dec. 14) wh...
Please enjoy this look back...
Dakota Ray Hebert, actor – Jan. 14, 2016
Q: When did you begin acting?
A: That’s always a really good question because I don’t know who or what to credit. I’ve always kind of...
by Phil Ambroziak
It was a moment Andrew Campbell will never forget.
The 14-year-old game announcer for the Meadow Lake Midget AA Stampeders was recognized for his contributions Saturday (Dec. 17) when te...
Hopefully the yule log will be the only thing burning this festive season.
Santa arrives two nights from now, but – in Meadow Lake and other parts of the Northwest – Christmas has been a tough time for some ...
by Derek Cornet
A young person was struck by a northbound vehicle along 5th Street West in Meadow Lake shortly after 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Northwest School Division communications officer Kaitlin Harman conf...
The Northern Village of Green Lake recently confirmed its participation in the Canada 150 community infrastructure program.
The municipality will be installing solar panels on the roof of the community hall ...
by Phil Ambroziak
The City of Meadow Lake has its sights set on the future.
Included as part of the 2017 municipal budget, which was approved during city council’s regular meeting Dec. 12, is $11,000 to r...
by Derek Cornet
In the second of a two-part series, northerners gain a better understanding about what’s at stake with NORTEP’s potential closure, and discover how the program is a source of hope for people ...