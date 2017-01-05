by Derek Cornet
A new provincial health body will be created to replace Saskatchewan’s 12 existing regional health authorities.
The announcement occurred Jan. 4 and, according to a government press releas...
by Phil Ambroziak
Many hands make light work. This is something Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River MP Georgina Jolibois understands and why she continues with plans to open a fourth constituency office in t...
Former Meadow Lake resident Greg Ducluzeau was back in town for the Christmas holidays. Prior to his visit, however, he took some time to speak with Northern Pride about his career in the U.S., his memories of ...
A star-studded hockey game will be played Thursday, March 2 as a fundraiser for the new Northland Pioneers Lodge and local youth organizations.
Northern Pride Publications is the title sponsor for the event,...
New Year’s resolutions. A lot of people make them, but very few ever stick with them.
Why is this so often the case? Probably because the resolutions themselves are so grand in nature, they become almost imp...
The RCMP have charged 32-year-old Anthony Mitsuing of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation with first-degree murder – section 235(1) of the Criminal Code – in relation to the death of 28-year-old Jordan Sandfly of th...
by Phil Ambroziak
Speeders beware. Soon, it won’t just be the police with the power to pull you over.
Recently, Joe Hallahan, bylaw enforcement officer for the City of Meadow Lake, was one of 12 individua...
by Phil Ambroziak
Losing a number of hay bales to fire was definitely not on Gwen and Daniel King’s Christmas wish list this year.
However, that’s exactly what happened last Wednesday morning (Dec. 14) wh...
Please enjoy this look back...
Dakota Ray Hebert, actor – Jan. 14, 2016
Q: When did you begin acting?
A: That’s always a really good question because I don’t know who or what to credit. I’ve always kind of...
by Phil Ambroziak
It was a moment Andrew Campbell will never forget.
The 14-year-old game announcer for the Meadow Lake Midget AA Stampeders was recognized for his contributions Saturday (Dec. 17) when te...