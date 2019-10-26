On Oct. 25 around 5 p.m., Beauval RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 155 south of Beauval involving an ambulance and a truck. Beauval RCMP were assisted by RCMP officers from Patuanak and Green Lake detachments, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), Meadow Lake Traffic Services and local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and medical personnel.

The northbound ambulance had two occupants and the southbound truck had five occupants. The passenger of the northbound vehicle, an adult male, was transported by EMS and was later pronounced deceased. A male youth and female toddler from the southbound truck were transported by EMS and were later pronounced deceased. All of the other occupants were transported by EMS with undetermined injuries.

Road conditions were poor with slush and ice covered sections at the time of the collision. Alcohol is not considered a factor.

The highway reopened around 1 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 26). The investigation in ongoing.

The names of the deceased will not be released.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, issued a statement confirming one of its ambulances from Meadow Lake EMS was involved in the crash while responding to a call late in the afternoon of Oct. 25.

“We are currently working to have community and staff supports in place to provide mental health assistance where needed,” noted an SHA press release. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all patients, individuals and families that have been involved and impacted by this tragic accident. EMS personnel put themselves at risk to serve others, so it is especially heartbreaking when they are affected by such a crash. To protect the privacy of those involved, we will not be sharing any additional information at this time.”

According to RCMP, the crash occurred about 18 kilometres south of Beauval resulting in the Highway 155 being closed to traffic in both directions for several hours.

See this week’s (Oct. 31) Northern Pride for more information.