by Phil Ambroziak

Meadow Lake’s Neil Currie is fully aware of the contributions veterans have made to Canada and to freedom throughout the world, and he wants to ensure today’s generation understands too.



Currie, representing his partner, Paulette Bement of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76, was the guest speaker at a Remembrance Day service held Friday morning (Nov. 8) at North West College’s Meadow Lake campus. Currie said it’s always an honour when he has the opportunity to address young people in this capacity.



“People need to be reminded of what our past veterans went through and to never forget it,” Currie said. “Without our veterans, we wouldn’t have the freedom we have today.”



Speaking with Northern Pride prior to his visit to the college, Currie recalled an online article that explored this very idea.



“It said newspapers didn’t give us news, but rather the veterans did because of their actions,” he continued. “What our veterans did for this country and for other countries around the world is immeasurable, and that is the message I always try to convey to the younger generation. Without our veterans, who knows where we would be today?”



Meanwhile, Currie’s visit to the college this year was extra special for him because it was the first time he had an opportunity to proudly wear four new medals he received for his past service with the Canadian Armed Forces.



“I recently received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Commemorative Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee Medal, the Cold War Medal and the Commonwealth Volunteer Star,” Currie explained. “I was eligible for all four, but had to contact England in order to receive them because these medals are not available in Canada.”



The Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal is a commemorative medal created in 2012 to mark the 60th anniversary of Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne. The Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee Medal marks Elizabeth II’s 65th anniversary as monarch, while the Cold War Medal is presented to veterans who served during the Cold War and the Commonwealth Volunteer Star is given to servicemen and women who volunteered to serve their country.



Currie went on to say a friend involved with the Legion and Army, Navy, Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) in Ontario asked if he’d received these particular medals yet. When Currie replied he had not, his friend enlightened him to their availability and to the application process.



“There is so much stuff out there a lot of veterans don’t realize,” Currie said. “For instance, I ran into a Korean War veteran once who was unaware he was eligible for a pension because of his service overseas. After applying for it, he received quite a substantial back pension as a result. The information is out there, people just need to seek it out.”



Currie joined the army reserves in 1957 and the regular forces as a member of the navy in 1959. During this time, he served up and down the East Coast – from the Arctic to the equator. He was also part of the navy blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962.



Including the four medals he recently received Currie has a total of five military medals and six Legion medals.



“It’s a real honour to be able to wear them,” he said. “They’re very special to me.”