“Every society needs one thing in order to sustain itself and to grow, and that one thing is hope.”



These are the words of Dawn Benoit, a teacher at Carpenter High School, who has witnessed firsthand the plight of people in poverty-stricken countries and communities around the world, and who is doing her part to assist one family in particular when it comes to making ends meet.



“The school division will allow you to give up a certain percentage of your salary for a number of years in order for you to bank enough money to take a year off and still get paid,” Benoit said. “I took advantage of that deferment program and used my time off to travel.”



During the 2019-20 school year, Benoit visited the Middle East, India, Thailand, Cambodia, Taiwan and Vietnam before her trip was cut short because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.



“When I was in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Emirates, all around me I saw opulent and over-excessive wealth,” Benoit said. “I went from one extreme to the next, however, when I travelled to Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) which is in India, and later to Thailand. The poverty is something you cannot even understand living in Canada. We talk about hands to mouth existence, that is exactly what is happening in some of these countries. Everything is hands to mouth.”



Benoit went on to say Cambodia was much the same.



“The tourism industry in most of these places is the only industry they have,” she said. “I find the experience of travelling the world and meeting so many people who are culturally different to be so eye-opening.”



One person in particular Benoit met during her trip was a young man from India named Jitendra.



“I was at a museum in Kolkata, and if you’re a white person in Kolkata everybody who is not white but knows a smattering of English wants to talk to you,” Benoit noted. “I met Jitendra outside the museum. We started talking and it turns out he had been working on one day coming to Canada. At the time, he was working as a social worker in Kolkata and trying to improve his English skills.”



The two met a couple more times during Benoit’s stay in India at which time she learned more about Jitendra’s family, the village in the Udayagiri district where they are from and Jitendra’s efforts to support them financially.



“His father had passed away, and now he was responsible for looking after his family,” Benoit said. “He was only 23 years old at the time, and very Christian. In India, Christians are not appreciated. Anyone else of any other faith besides the central ones such as Buddhism or Sikhism have a really tough go of things. Jitendra’s family lives in a very Christian area, and the Christians are treated very poorly… they have a hard time getting jobs or even benefits that might be coming down from the government… they are a true minority and, at best, they are ignored.”



This, she continued, is why Jitendra was working in Kolkata and was interested in coming to Canada.



“He desperately just wants to get something going to look after his family,” Benoit said.



Although she has been back home for the better part of a year, Benoit as stayed in contact with Jitendra.



“He’s moved back to his village because he had no choice (because of COVID-19),” she said. “He’s at home, but hasn’t been able to work.”



Not to be deterred, however, Jitendra has developed a plan to convert a room in his family home into a shop from which he can sell goods needed daily to his fellow villagers. There are 36 families in his community. But, he has also since realized he will need to rebuild the room because the hut was built in the 1970s and it is starting to crumble.



“I created a GoFundMe page (to help Jitendra) and set the goal at $2,000,” Benoit said. “While a few hundred have been raised, more is needed. Jitendra has been given this cash and has invested it in 1,500 cinder blocks, which he’s had to ‘disguise’ from neighbours… It’s a very different existence over there.”



Benoit is now calling on others to also support Jitendra and his efforts.



“He’s a real person,” she said. “He’s not an ad on TV, he’s not a Sarah McLachlan commercial. He’s a real person with a real problem with a real need and, whatever is offered will truly make a difference in his life. We live in a country where our needs can be met, but it’s not often we get a chance to help someone somewhere else and know it’s legit.”

by Phil Ambroziak