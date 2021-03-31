What could be a better Easter present than your very own Easter bunny?



That’s a question Rapid View area resident Bobbi Bremner is asking, as she attempts to find new homes for up to five, eight-week-old rabbits belonging to her son, Carter.



“Carter has two full-grown rabbits, they had babies over the winter and now the babies are ready to go,” Bremner said. “We just have too many now, and he wants to sell them to people looking for the perfect Easter present. They populate fairly quickly, and it was sort of a new thing for us. I don’t think we want to keep too many for too long. They do reproduce fast.”



Bremner’s efforts to sell the rabbits, however, haven’t been as easy as she initially thought. After posting an ad to a local Facebook ‘Buy and Sell’ page, the ad was quickly removed because, according to Bremner, it violated certain rules pertaining to the sale of animals.



This latest endeavour for the Bremner family began when 11-year-old Carter Bremner received two jumbo rabbits as a gift last summer.



“We were thinking of getting a pet,” Carter Bremner explained. “My brother wanted a goat and I wanted a rabbit. I won and we got some jumbo rabbits. We didn’t know they were going to have babies. When I came to the cage one day I thought I was seeing double, and then a little white head poked out of the cage. When I looked around some more, I saw there were even more of them.”



Bobbi Bremner, meanwhile, said the fact the rabbits are old enough to “leave home” right around Easter is simply an example of perfect timing.



“It just worked out that way,” she said. “A rabbit can be a unique Easter gift, and they’re an easy-keeping pet. In the summer they’re really easy… we just move them around the yard and they eat the grass… they’re also cute.”



And, while Bremner is uncertain as to whether or not her son will decide to become a young entrepreneur in the business of rabbit breeding, he does indeed plan to keep his original two pets.



“We can’t keep all of them,” he said. “My dad said, if we didn’t sell (the babies) before the grass starts growing, we would be turning them loose. I’m OK with selling them because I get to keep the mom and dad.”



He also shared why he feels rabbits are the perfect pets.



“They’re loveable creatures – I can cuddle them and pet them, and they won’t run away,” he said.

by Phil Ambroziak