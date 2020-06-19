Today (June 19) at approximately 9:44 a.m., Loon Lake RCMP received the report of a two-vehicle collision along Highway 304 at Morin Creek involving two pickup trucks. Officers from the Loon Lake and Meadow Lake RCMP detachments, EMS and Meadow Lake Fire and Rescue responded and attended the scene.

One truck was travelling west when it collided with another truck travelling in the same direction along Highway 304.

The driver and lone occupant of one pick up truck was reported to not have sustained any injuries from the collision.

The second pickup truck contained three occupants. The adult male driver was transported to hospital in Meadow Lake by ground ambulance for what were reported to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The adult female passenger was transported to hospital in Saskatoon by STARS air ambulance for what were reported to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The other adult male passenger was reported to not have sustained any serious injuries from the collision.

The highway was closed for a short period of time and has since reopened.