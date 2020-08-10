There are five new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on August 10, bringing the total to 1,450 cases in Saskatchewan. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (1), Regina (3) and South Central (1) zones.

Of the 1,450 reported cases, 165 are considered active. A total of 1,265 people have recovered.

Thirteen people are in hospital. Eight people are receiving inpatient care; three in Saskatoon, one in Regina, three in the South West and one in South Central. Five people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon, one in the North Central region and one in the South West.

Article Continues Below

Of the 1,450 cases in the province:

• 206 cases are travellers;

• 723 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 399 have no known exposures; and

• 122 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 64 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east), 330 cases are from the south area (156 south west, 163 south central, 11 south east), 231 cases are from the north area (100 north west, 66 north central, 65 north east), 225 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 190 cases are from the central area (160 central west, 30 central east) and 121 cases are from the Regina area.

• 230 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 459 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 459 are in the 40-59 age range; 248 are in the 60-79 age range; and 54 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• 20 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 113,045 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 8, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 82,021 people tested per million population. The national rate was 118,327 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,297 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Health Authority Advisories

Over the past few days, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued several precautionary advisories for Regina and Saskatoon regarding the possibility of COVID-19 transmission at local businesses. Residents can find more details on these advisories at https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/.

Everyone should continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including:

• Practice proper cough and sneezing etiquette (into a tissue or the bend of your elbow);

• Wash your hands often with soap and water; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Stay home if you are sick; and

• Practice physical distancing.

You should always be aware of who you have been in contact with over the past two weeks. If you test positive for COVID-19, these are the people who will need to be contacted by public health.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to ensure responsive service timing. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.