There are seven new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 29, bringing the total to 1,899 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Central East (1) and Regina (6) zones.

Of the 1,899 reported cases, 138 are considered active. A total of 1,737 people have recovered.

Eight people are in hospital. Eight people are receiving inpatient care; six of those are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and one is in the South West.

Of the 1,899 cases in the province to date:

· 286 cases are travellers;

· 936 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

555 have no known exposures; and

· 122 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

· 73 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

· 325 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

· 621 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 584 are in the 40-59 age range;

· 306 are in the 60-79 age range; and 63 are in the 80-plus range.

· 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

· There are:

o 441 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central, 19 south east) 385 cases are from the Saskatoon area

o 359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

o 276 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 77 north central, 67 north east)

o 256 cases are from the central area (175 central west, 81 central east)

o 182 cases are from the Regina area

o 122 are under investigation by local public health.

To date, 189,515 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 27, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 133,440 people tested per million population. The national rate was 192,079 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,447 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Note that testing is prioritized for symptomatic individuals and, in accordance with the latest expert advice on COVID-19, you will be required to wait until symptoms have been present for 48 hours before testing to minimize the number of false negatives. Symptomatic patients in acute care and symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers and first responders, residents in long term care or personal care homes, teachers and educational staff are also prioritized.

If you are asymptomatic and planning to travel but require a test, please allow a minimum of seven days from the date of your test through to notification of results. You can also view your results directly on MySaskHealthRecord. Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral are operating in Regina and Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. Individuals from out of province will require a valid provincial health card from their province of residence.

You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.