There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 15, bringing the total to 1,741 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (8) and Central East (2) zones.

To date, there have been 17 cases linked to the social gathering in Saskatoon initially reported in the provincial news release on September 13. Contact tracing efforts are underway, and it is likely that other cases will be identified before this chain of transmission is resolved.

Of the 1,741 reported cases, 101 are considered active. A total of 1,616 people have recovered.

Four people are in hospital receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 33 of the 101 current active cases are from communal living settings.

Of the 1,741 cases in the province to date:

• 260 cases are travellers;

• 862 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 519 have no known exposures; and

• 100 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

• 69 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 288 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 570 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 532 are in the 40-59 age range; 293 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 431 cases from the south area (221 south west, 197 south central, 13 south east)

o 357 cases from the far north area (349 far north west, 8 far north east)

o 315 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 270 cases from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 66 north east)

o 229 cases from the central area (168 central west, 61 central east)

o 139 cases from the Regina area

To date, 161,933 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 13, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 114,897 people tested per million population. The national rate was 165,884 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,658 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Gathering Sizes

Saskatchewan residents are reminded that indoor and outdoor gatherings may have a maximum of 30 people, provided there is enough space to maintain a two metre separation between individuals who are not in the same household.

Gathering sizes should be smaller if there isn’t enough space to maintain a physical distance of two metres at all times.

For food service at gatherings, potlucks are discouraged and there should be no shared platters of food or shared buffet service. If food is being served, it should be plated. One person should handle the preparation of food and drink following proper food safety protocols. This reduces the number of people who touch serving utensils or drink containers.

Remember to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

• Staying home if you are sick.

• Practising proper cough and sneezing etiquette (into a tissue or the bend of your elbow).

• Washing your hands often with soap and water; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Maintaining physical distancing.

• Wearing a mask, especially when indoors in public places or with persons not in your extended household bubble.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Priority testing is available for those who are symptomatic, health care workers and first responders, teachers and school staff.

If you are asymptomatic and planning to travel but require a test, please allow a minimum of seven days from the date of your test through to notification of results. You can also view your results directly on MySaskHealthRecord.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral are operating in Regina and Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.