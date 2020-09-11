There are 13 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 11, bringing the total to 1,688 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northeast (1), Saskatoon (4), Central East (7) and Regina (1) zones.

Of the 1,688 reported cases, 66 are considered active. A total of 1,598 people have recovered.

Two people are in hospital receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 19 of 66 active cases are in communal living settings.

Of the 1,688 cases in the province:

• 257 cases are travellers;

• 841 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 507 have no known exposures; and

• 83 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 69 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 281 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 548 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 515 are in the 40-59 age range; 286 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 428 cases from the south area (218 south west, 197 south central, 13 south east)

o 357 cases from the far north area (349 far north west, 8 far north east)

o 282 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 270 cases from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 66 north east)

o 212 cases from the central area (167 central west, 45 central east)

o 139 cases from the Regina area

To date, 155,332 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 9, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 110,427 people tested per million population. The national rate was 159,076 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,683 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Priority testing is available for those who are symptomatic, health care providers, teachers and school staff.

If you are asymptomatic and planning to travel but require a test, please allow a minimum of seven days from the date of your test through to notification of results. You can also view your results directly on MySaskHealthRecord.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral are operating in Regina and Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle.

There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.