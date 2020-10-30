There are 76 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 30, bringing the total to 3,066 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (2), Northwest (2), North Central (19), Northeast (4), Saskatoon (34), Central East (4), Regina (7), South Central (2) and Southeast (2) zones.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Initial investigations in Saskatoon and Prince Albert are finding that some new cases are linked to known cases and clusters, and some appear to be unknown community transmissions.



Of the 3,066 reported cases, 742 are considered active. A total of 2,299 people have recovered.

Twenty-two people are in hospital. Sixteen people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far North West, four in the North Central zone, one in the North East zone, six in the Saskatoon zone and four in the Regina zone. Six people are in intensive care; one in the North Central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 3,066 cases in the province:

362 cases are travelers;

1,514 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

781 have no known exposures; and

409 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

98 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

611 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,112 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 864 are in the 40-59 age range; 398 are in the 60-79 age range; and 81 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

761 cases from the Saskatoon area

608 cases from the north area (190 northwest, 287 north central, 131 north east)

500 cases from the south area (229 southwest, 215 south central, 56 south east)

438 cases from the far north area (384 far northwest, 0 far north central, 54 far north east)

380 cases from the central area (196 central west, 184 central east)

377 cases from the Regina area

Two cases have pending residence location



To date, 260,333 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Oct. 28, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 175,574 people tested per million population. The national rate was 249,367* people tested per million population.

*National rate – testing numbers for Alberta have been updated retrospectively which accounts for the approximate 10,000 difference from yesterday.

Yesterday, 2,190 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Halloween

Remember: if you are going to participate in Halloween activities, do so safely. Don’t attend or host large events that exceed gathering size limits under current public health orders or Reopen Saskatchewan Guidelines. This includes house parties, public events and pub crawls. Activities that do not follow public health orders or Reopen Saskatchewan Guidelines have been shown to be possible “superspreaders” and hosts/businesses can be fined under The Public Health Act, 1994.

For guidelines regarding Halloween Trick-or-Treating (including door-to-door and Mall/Retail Trick-or-Treating) Haunted Houses and Pumpkin Patches, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-halloween.



Nightclubs

Saskatoon nightclub owners/managers are reminded of the public health order now in effect.

The consumption of alcohol in all nightclubs is prohibited from the hours of 10 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. for all persons, including patrons, staff, and owners;

Nightclubs must be closed to patrons at 11 p.m. until at least 9:30 a.m. the following day. Takeout food services are permitted.

All nightclubs in Saskatchewan are to adhere to the following guidelines:

Six patrons to a table or booth.

Static seated groupings – no mingling among groups/tables.

Karaoke and dance floors remain prohibited.

Business owners and operators must ensure physical distancing within their establishments.

As outlined in the Re-open Saskatchewan Guidelines, mask use is required for staff. It is strongly encouraged for patrons until they are seated.

It is recommended that all bars/nightclubs/licensed establishments in Saskatchewan take names and contact information of all patrons to assist contact tracing in the event of possible transmission.

If there is conflict between the Re-Open Saskatchewan Guidelines and the Public Health Order, the requirements under the Public Health Order prevail. Owners/event planners/hosts are encouraged to reach out to the Business Response Team for advice if they have further questions.

COVID-19 Testing

A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing, including drive-thru testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.