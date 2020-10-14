There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 14, bringing the total to 2,199 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northeast (4), North Central (5), Northeast (7), Saskatoon (4), Central East (1), Regina (3) and Southeast (1) zones.

One of the cases pending location from Oct. 13 has been assigned to Regina; the second location is still pending.

Of the 2,199 reported cases, 254 are considered active. A total of 1,920 people have recovered.

Seven people are in hospital. Six people are receiving inpatient care; four in the Saskatoon zone, one in the North Central zone and one in the Central East zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 2,199 cases in the province to date:

318 cases are travellers;

1,071 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

618 have no known exposures; and

192 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

78 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

380 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

735 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 663 are in the 40-59 age range; 350 are in the 60-79 age range; and 71 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

466 cases are from the south area (226 south west, 207 south central, 33 south east)

454 cases are from the Saskatoon area

379 cases are from the far north area (356 far north west, 0 far north central, 23 far north east)

350 cases are from the north area (140 north west, 132 north central, 78 north east)

315 cases are from the central area (187 central west, 128 central east)

234 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 220,659 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 12, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 152,804 people tested per million population. The national rate was 220,001 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,700 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Private Gathering Sizes Reduced Starting Oct. 16

With the increasing rise in cases throughout Saskatchewan linked to public and private social gatherings, the Public Health order on gathering sizes in private residences is being amended so that the maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home will be 15. This will be in effect as of Friday, Oct. 16.

This will not impact restaurants, licensed establishments, banquet halls as well as weddings, funerals and religious gatherings which are all required to follow seating and physical distancing guidelines as described in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan. Any event that occurs in a private dwelling, including weddings, religious gathering and funerals, must abide by the 15 person gathering limit.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.