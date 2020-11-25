There are 164 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 25, bringing the provincial total to date to 7,047 cases.

The seven-day average of daily cases is 214 (17.7 new cases per 100,000 population).



The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (7), Far North Central (3), Far Northeast (8), Northwest (1), North Central (10), Northeast (5), Saskatoon (37), Central East (3), Regina (69), Southwest (9), South Central (1) and Southeast (9) zones and two (2) new cases have pending residence information.

One case with pending residence information was assigned to the South Central.

Of the 7,047 reported cases, 3,012 are considered active. A total of 3,998 people have recovered.

One-hundred and eleven people are in hospital. Ninety-two people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far Northwest, eight in the Northwest, nine in North Central, one in Northeast, 36 in Saskatoon, two in Central East, 14 in Regina, two in Southwest, and 19 in the Southeast zone. Nineteen people are in intensive care: two in Northwest, 11 in Saskatoon, two in Southwest and four in Regina.

Of the 7,047 cases in the province:

460 cases are travelers;

3,195 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,473 have no known exposures; and

1,919 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

216 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,494 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

2,490 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,883 are in the 40-59 age range; 929 are in the 60-79 age range; and 246 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

37 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 7,047 confirmed cases:

2,042 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,478 cases are from the north area (512 northwest, 690 north central, 276 northeast)

1,164 cases are from the Regina area

951 cases are from the south area (349 southwest, 371 south central, 231 southeast)

815 cases are from the far north area (554 far northwest, 75 far north central, 186 far northeast)

566 cases are from the central area (258 central west, 308 central east)

31 cases have pending residence information

To date, 326,871 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 23, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 211,426 people tested per million population. The national rate was 293,363 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,811 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Cases in Long-Term and Personal Care Homes

Positive COVID-19 cases in long-term and personal care homes are now available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-carehomes.



Support Contract Tracing and Download the COVID Alert App

Health Canada’s COVID Alert application is available to Saskatchewan residents. This free, voluntary app provides digital alerts to let people know if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It does not collect personal health information or track the location of users but can ensure your contacts get the earliest possible exposure notifications, if utilized.

COVID Alert is available for Canadians as a free download from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

More information on using the app and how your privacy is protected at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-apps.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.