Saskatchewan RCMP would like to advise the public the police operation responding to the potential armed and barricaded situation reported yesterday (Nov. 23) at Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation has concluded.

As a result of this operation, one adult male was safely taken into custody. The residence was searched and no one else was found in the residence.

All RCMP officers and additional resources have cleared the scene.

Police officers believe there is no risk to public safety at this point relating to this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.