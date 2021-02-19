There were 2,403 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 53,030.

The 2,403 doses were administered in the Far Northwest (33), Far Northeast (40), Far North Central (11), Northwest (17), Central East (1,014), Regina (832) and Saskatoon (456). The Central West zone has reported an additional 33 doses administered Feb. 8. The Far Northwest zone has reported an additional 10 doses administered Feb. 16 and an additional 31 doses Feb. 17. The Far North Central zone has reported an additional 10 doses administered Feb. 17. The South Central zone has reported an additional 78 doses administered Feb. 17.

With Pfizer vaccine shipments arriving this week, Phase 1 vaccination clinics will resume today and run throughout the weekend to ensure timely administration of the vaccine.

Note we remain in Phase 1 of vaccine delivery, targeting residents and staff of long-term and personal-care homes, identified health care providers, residents 70 years and older and residents aged 50 and older in remote/Northern Saskatchewan. Eligible populations will be contacted directly to receive their vaccinations. Registration for appointments for Phase 2 sequenced populations will be available when Phase 2 commences. Please do not contact the HealthLine 811 to register for vaccinations at this time. Notification will be provided when the registration system is available.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 146 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 19, bringing the provincial total to 27,245 cases.

Three Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One death was reported in the 50-59 age group from the Northwest zone, one death was reported in 80-plus age group from the Regina zone, and one death was reported in the 70-79 age group from the South Central zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (13), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (9), Northwest (16), North Central (26), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (32), Central East (11), Regina (30), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (4) zones. Two (2) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Regina zone (one from Feb. 13 and one from Feb. 14). There are a total of 25,298 recoveries and 1,582 cases are considered active.

One hundred seventy-two (172) people are in hospital. One hundred fifty-three (153) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (16), North Central (13), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (56), Central West (2), Central East (9), Regina (43), South Central (1) and Southeast (4). Nineteen (19) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), North Central (2), Saskatoon (11), Central East (1), and Regina (4).

There were 2,724 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 18.

Please note that, like most categories of statistics reported, daily testing numbers include those pending by location as noted in the footnotes daily on the Tests By Region page in the dashboard. Total testing numbers will include tests that are still pending by location; those numbers will not appear in the regional statistics until they are assigned.

To date, 554,007 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 17, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 465,064 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 614,953 tests performed per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 157 (12.8 new cases per 100,000) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

Assess Your Risk and Get Tested

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to recommend against all non-essential travel. International travelers must abide by federal testing and quarantine measures. If you have chosen to travel inter-provincially during the break week, get tested as soon as you return to Saskatchewan and plan for a follow up test seven days later.

The presence of new variants across Canada means an elevated risk of bringing more transmissible strains of COVID-19 home with you. While you cannot test your way out of travel risks, testing is the best tool available to protect your family, friends and all residents of Saskatchewan against COVID-19 if you have travelled.

You do not need to be experiencing symptoms in order to have COVID-19. Finding testing options near you at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.

General COVID-19 Information

