An additional 5,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 227,471.

The 5,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far Northwest (5), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (431), North Central (349), Northeast (39), Saskatoon (1,697), Central West (54), Central East (153), Regina (2,182), Southwest (204), South Central (471) and Southeast (239). There were 103 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

One out of every 10 Saskatchewan residents in their 50s, one-third of Saskatchewan residents in their 60s and more than two-thirds of Saskatchewan residents in their 70s have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has launched a new dashboard with details on vaccine administration in the province, including first and second doses administered by age range. As the source database for vaccine information, Panorama is subject to continuous data updates which may result in revised counts, day over day.

The COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking system currently includes residents 58 years of age and older. Eligible residents are encouraged to book their COVID-19 vaccinations online or by phone. Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking. For information on drive-thru clinics, see https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/service-alerts-emergency-events/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Drive-Thru-Wait-Times.aspx.

The remaining doses from the delayed March 22 Moderna shipment (14,100) are scheduled to arrive in Saskatchewan tomorrow (April 7).

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 217 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan April 6, bringing the provincial total to 34,980 cases.

There are three new deaths to report today. One death was reported in the North Central zone from the 60-69 age group. Two deaths were reported in the Regina zone from the 70-79 and 80-plus age groups.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (5), Northwest (11), North Central (3), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (30), Central East (17), Regina (97), Southwest (1), South Central (14), and Southeast (36) zones. One (1) new case has pending residence information. Two cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Regina zone. There are a total of 32,342 recoveries and 2,195 cases are considered active.

Two hundred two (202) people are in hospital. One hundred fifty-eight (158) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (8), North Central (2), Saskatoon (45), Central East (11), Regina (77), South Central (2) and Southeast (10). Forty-four (44) people are in intensive care: North Central (4), Saskatoon (6), Central East (2), Regina (30) and South Central (2).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 226 (18.4 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,924 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan April 5.

To date, 687,328 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of April 4, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 576,498 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 735,327 tests performed per million population.

Please note: Variants of concern (VOC) are beginning to rise across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in the Moose Jaw and Weyburn areas. Residents in these areas are urged to adhere to best personal protective measures:

Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distancing

Wash your hands frequently

Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.

Avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Moose Jaw and Weyburn.

All Saskatchewan residents should monitor active cases in their area and adjust their activity accordingly. Active and new case information for each area can be found at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

As of April 5, 2,677 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the Far Northwest (1), Far Northeast (4) Northwest (4), North Central (18), Saskatoon (163), Central West (12), Central East (52), Regina (1,898), Southwest (11), South Central (232) and Southeast (214) zones. There are 68 cases with area of residence pending.

These were previously reported as “presumptive positives” but all screening tests will be considered confirmed VOCs for the purposes of public reporting and contact investigations.

There are zero (0) new lineage results being reported today. Of the 951 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 943 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK) and eight are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 803 (84 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

Please note these VOC may have been initially identified via means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening) and that whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results.

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Public Health Measures

The provincial public health orders announced Tuesday, March 9 and the Regina and area revisions announced Tuesday, March 24 are in effect until April 12 and will be reviewed at that time.

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission risk in Regina and area, revisions made March 24 include: restricting private indoor gatherings to immediate household members only; all restaurants and licensed establishments must close for in-person dining; and most event venues supporting 30 persons or less are not permitted to operate.

Travel is also not recommended in or out of the Regina area unless absolutely necessary. It is strongly recommended that all individuals in the Regina area able to work from home do so.

Full details on current public health measures can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.