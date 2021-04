The Meadow Lake RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating Trevor Necroche, 15, of Meadow Lake.

Necroche was last seen leaving his residence April 19 and has not been heard from since. He has connections to friends on Flying Dust First Nation and Buffalo River Dene Nation (Dillon), SK.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Necroche they are encouraged to call 310 RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.