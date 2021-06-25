An additional 20,988 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,069,657.

The additional 20,988 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 409; Far North Central, 8; Far Northeast, 422; Northwest, 410; North Central, 1,313; Northeast, 869; Saskatoon, 6,017; Central West, 1,247; Central East, 2,042; Regina, 3,906; Southwest, 823; South Central, 1,216; and Southeast, 1,750. There were 556 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Eighty per cent of those over the age of 40+ have received their first dose. Seventy-five per cent of those 30-plus have received their first dose. Seventy one per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose, while sixty-nine per cent of those 12-plus have also received their first dose.

All Residents 12-plus Eligible for Second Doses

All Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older who have received their first dose of vaccine are now be eligible to receive their second dose following a 28-day interval.

With the Delta variant circulating in Saskatchewan, it remains recommended that all residents receive second dose vaccinations as soon as you are eligible.

Remember, while one dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against transmission, two doses are required for optimal protection. Please receive your second dose as soon as you are eligible and maintain all public health measures until at least two weeks after your second dose.

As advised by National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on June 17, Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines are interchangeable for second doses. Residents who received Pfizer or Moderna as their first dose should take whichever of those two vaccines is available to them when they become eligible for their second dose. If you received AstraZeneca as a first dose, you may also receive either Pfizer or Moderna for a second dose. Both mRNA vaccines have been approved by Health Canada as safe and effective and allow residents to become fully vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

Vaccination appointments can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

A map of participating pharmacies across the province is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies. This online tool includes links to pharmacy booking websites and provides details on the vaccine brand being offered at each location.

For street addresses and hours of operation for drive-thru and walk-in clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

As the SHA is encouraging first dose vaccinations, please review clinic information carefully to ensure you are selecting the right clinic for you.

If you do not know the date of your first dose or have misplaced the wallet card provided at the time of your first dose, 1-833-SaskVax can provide you with that date, or check your Immunization History on your MySaskHealthRecord account.

There may be clinic options outside your community and residents are encouraged to consider those alternate locations for immunization. Additional stops should be avoided if possible when travelling to another community for an appointment. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

During your second-dose appointment, the clinic or pharmacy will validate the timing and brand of your first dose to ensure you are receiving your second dose within the recommended timeframe.

The type of vaccine available at each location will be advertised. Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 56 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan June 25, bringing the provincial total to 48,646 cases.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 6; Far North Central, 2; Far Northeast, 2; Northwest, 3; North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 16; Central West, 2; Central East, 7; Regina, 9; and Southeast, 3. Five cases are pending residence information. Two cases were reassigned to the Regina zone.

No new deaths are being reported today.

Recoveries total 47,472 and 609 cases are considered active.

There are 78 people in hospital. Sixty-six are receiving inpatient care: Northwest, 9; North Central, 7; Saskatoon, 31; Central West, 1; Central East, 3; Regina, 13; and South Central, 2. Twelve are in intensive care: Northwest, 2; North Central, 2; Saskatoon, 5; and Regina, 3.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 49 (4 per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 1,812 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan June 24.

To date, 909,513 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of June 23, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 765,926 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 958,176.

As of June 24, 12,057 Variants of Concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 302; Far North Central, 1; Far Northeast, 83; Northwest, 792; North Central, 621; Northeast, 79; Saskatoon, 2,096; Central West, 144; Central East, 648; Regina, 4,789 Southwest, 399; South Central, 887; and Southeast, 1,136. There are 80 screened VOCs with residence pending.

New lineage results were reported for 215 Variants of Concern today. Of the 7,119 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,615 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 316 are Gamma (P.1), 178 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Limit COVID Transmission in your Community – Get Tested

Getting tested assists the monitoring of active cases in the province, particularly with variants of concern in Saskatchewan. Even if experiencing mild symptoms, stay home and seek a COVID-19 test. Even if you have been recently vaccinated, it can take up to three weeks for your immune system to respond from a first dose and two weeks after a second dose. Vaccines are not a cure preventing all possible transmission and you remain at risk of contracting COVID-19 during that time.

COVID-19 testing is available to all residents. You can still receive a referral for COVID-19 testing through HealthLine 811 or a health care provider, and drive-thru testing sites are available without a referral seven days a week in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton and Prince Albert. Information on symptoms to watch for and how to get tested is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

Saskatchewan’s Reopening Roadmap – Step 2 Now Underway

Saskatchewan has now entered Step Two of reopening, with in-person gathering limits increasing across a number of sectors and for private gatherings. More information on the changes within Step 2 of the Reopening Roadmap are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open-roadmap.

Guidance for individual sectors has been updated and is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

Saskatchewan’s Reopening Roadmap – All Public Health Measures to Be Lifted July 11

With more than 70 per cent of residents over the age of 18 having received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the full implementation of Step 3 of the Reopening Roadmap will occur Sunday, July 11.

That means that as of Sunday, July 11, all public health orders will be removed. This includes the removal of the province-wide mandatory masking order, and the removal of limits on events and gathering sizes.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-know-your-risk.