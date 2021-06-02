As construction continues on the highly anticipated, new long-term care facility in Meadow Lake, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have announced the name of the new building.



The new facility, which will replace the current Northland Pioneers Lodge, will now be known as the NorthWest Community Lodge, a name reflecting the geographical area the building represents. According to the SHA and government officials, the building itself will improve access and better meet the needs of local and area residents.



“The next step in this process is an exciting one for our community and those connected to the building,” Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison said. “This building will provide our community with a wonderful facility, while creating an exciting future for the NorthWest Community Lodge and Meadow Lake.”



Replacing the current facility which was built in 1955, the new long-term care home will provide residents, families, and staff with a safer, more modern environment. The new facility was designed to meet national energy codes, infection control standards, and information technology needs. Once completed later this year, the NorthWest Community Lodge will have 72 beds, an increase from the current capacity of 53 at Northland Pioneers Lodge.



“We are so pleased the name will reflect the fact that this will be home to people from various communities in this area,” NorthWest Community Lodge Association president Alannah Farr said. “We also believe it is very important the cultural diversity of the area will be acknowledged with the inclusion of a spiritual room that will be of benefit to the many surrounding communities near Meadow Lake.”



This new facility marks the completion of a promise the Government of Saskatchewan made in 2009. The province has since committed to building new long-term care facilities in Grenfell, La Ronge, Watson, Estevan and Regina.