January 4, 1953 – May 28, 2022

Ronald William Eckel was born January 4, 1953 in Goodsoil, SK and passed away May 28, 2022 in Saskatoon, SK.

Ron is survived by his loving wife: Nola; mother Eileen Jeancart; sisters: Pat (Dale) Neufeld, Janet (Neil) L’Heureux and Sheila (Ron) Sydia; sister-in-law: Isabelle Opikokew (Keith); brothers-in-law: Keith (Sharon) Brookes, Cecil (Joanne) Brookes, Albert (Eleanor) Brookes, Kinelm (Holly) Brookes, Perry (Linda) Brookes and Brent (Lisa) Brookes; also numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Ron was predeceased by his father: Wenzel Eckel; stepfather: Ralph Jeancart; father and mother-in-law: Barr and Claudette Brookes.

A Celebration of Life was held June 2, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Meadow Lake with Celebrant Father Doug Jeffrey OMI officiating. The eulogy was delivered by his niece, CoraLee Brookes and the music was by Martin Bishop. The urnbearers were Pat & Dale Neufeld. A private family inurnment was at Woodlawn Cemetery Columbarium in Meadow Lake.

Card of Thanks

The family of Ron Eckel would like to thank everyone for the love and support during this difficult time. Thanks for the visits, food, cards, flowers and kind words.

Thanks to all who made the service special. Thank you to Darcy and staff at J. E. Thomas Funeral Home and Crematorium for your professionalism and compassion. Your thoughtfulness will never by forgotten.

Nola, Eileen & families.