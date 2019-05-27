On May 25 at 7:30 p.m., La Loche RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault that occurred outdoors, near a recreation area in the community. Witnesses advised they saw an assault between two adults. When an adult male intervened to prevent further injury, he was also assaulted and injured.



The injured male was transported to La Loche Hospital for treatment of injuries received during the assault. Dawson Herman, a 19-year-old male resident of La Loche, was declared deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital and an autopsy has been ordered. No one else required medical treatment as a result of this incident.



Jones Herman, a 22-year-old male resident of La Loche, was arrested shortly after midnight May 26 and has been charged with second-degree murder. He made his first court appearance in La Loche Provincial Court today (May 27).



The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit and La Loche RCMP continue to investigate.