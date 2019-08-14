Arthur Young Nault

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Art Nault of Pierceland, SK announce his passing on June 7, 2019 at the age of 73 years with loved ones by his side. Art will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 38 years: Elaine Eshleman of Pierceland, SK; two daughters: Lisa Nault of Ponoka, AB, Bonny Kakfwi of Fort Good Hope, NWT; three stepsons: Norman (Shelda) Eshleman of Pierceland, SK; Darrell (Suzanne) Eshleman of Pierceland SK; David (Dee) Eshleman of Marwayne, AB; ten grandchildren: Dylan, Thomas, Joy, Evon, Yeedah, Ezra, Dawson, Faith and Kale; two brothers: Ralph (Wilma) Nault, Eric (Oriole) Nault; two sisters: Marie (George) Simpson, Dawn (Stan) Garnier; brother-in-law: Jim Malcolm; and many nieces, nephews, grandnephews & grandnieces.

Arthur was predeceased by his parents: Edward and Florence Nault; sister: Beryl Malcolm; granddaughter: Yvonne Kakfwi.

Graveside memorial service, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Beacon Hill Cemetery, Pierceland, SK.



Memorial tributes in memory of Art may be sent to: The Lung Association Alberta/NWT Division PO Box 4700 STN South Edmonton, AB T6E 9Z9.

