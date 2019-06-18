On June 16 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP were searching the Waterhen Lake First Nation for suspects believed to be involved in a reported home invasion earlier that day.

Two male suspects were reported to be seen in a vehicle in the area. After locating the suspect vehicle, officers attempted to pull it over, but the driver failed to stop. The suspect vehicle was pursued by police on a trail going through a field and wooded area, came to a brief stop, and then reversed into the police vehicle. The airbags of the police vehicle were deployed, disabling the police vehicle.

The police officers exited the vehicle to attempt to arrest the suspects. One of the officers discharged an RCMP-issued carbine after perceiving a threat from the suspect vehicle. Neither suspect was hit. Both suspects then fled the area in the vehicle they were operating, which was later determined to be stolen.

A short time later, RCMP responded to a report of the same stolen vehicle having struck a residence in the community. Officers were able to locate the two previous suspects fleeing the scene and running across the road. One of the suspects was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

The second suspect was stopped by an RCMP police service dog and taken into custody. The second suspect struck the police dog several times during the arrest. The second suspect sustained minor injuries from his encounter with the police dog and received medical treatment by EMS at the Meadow Lake detachment.

The circumstances around the discharge of the firearm by an RCMP police officer are being investigated by the Saskatoon Police Service at the request of the RCMP.

Dylan Basil Lasas, 28, and Stuart Alphonse Lasas, 20, are charged with: break, enter and committing assault with a weapon; assaulting police with a weapon; resisting arrest; robbery; flight from police; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; mischief under $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Dylan Lasas faces two additional charges of injuring a law enforcement animal and driving while disqualified.

Their next court appearance will be in Meadow Lake provincial court July 8.