Harry John Bauman

April 19, 1920 – May 16, 2019

God looked around His garden and found an empty space; he then looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest; God’s garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best. He saw the road was getting rough and the hills were hard to climb, so He closed your weary eyelids and whispered “Peace be thine”. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you never went alone, for part of us went with you, the day God Called you home.

Harry is survived by: children: Dale (Tillie), Peggy, Ann Marie (Marcel, and Tony (Cindy); grandchildren: Trevor, Jodie, Derek, Adam, Michael, Chad, Brea, Jesse, Brittany, and Cassidy; great grandchildren: Elise, Lincoln, Lachlan, Elliot, Jack, Charlie and Leo; sisters: Veronica “Edna”, Ada, and Irene as well as extended family and friends.

Harry was predeceased by his loving wife Marguerite.

Inturnment was held at Royal Canadian Legion Field in Honour Cemetary Fort Saskatchewan, AB.