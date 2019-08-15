Myrna Rosalie (McNaughton) Siewert



May 29, 1940 – March 24, 2019

Myrna Rosalie Siewert, daughter of Oren and Ida Grace (Shoaf) McNaughton, was born May 29, 1940 at home near Brightsand Lake.

Myrna was predeceased by twins premature at birth. Myrna had three brothers Eugene, Larry and Donald McNaughton.

Myrna married Emmanuel Siewert April 26, 1962. Myrna and Emmanuel had three children: Martha, Wilfred and Donna. Myrna and Emmanuel homesteaded out at Meadow River area for many years. They sold the farm and moved into Meadow Lake.

Myrna worked at various restaurants, the Friendship Centre, Legal Aid, Northland Pioneer Lodge and also her own sewing business. Myrna loved the outdoors, gardening planting flowers, fishing, making sauerkraut, canning and crocheting. Myrna loved spending time with family and friends.

After Emmanuel’s death in 1985, Myrna was than with Edward Siewert from 1989 till 2002 when he passed away. Myrna moved to the Villa in 2006 and enjoyed the company the company of the many tenants there and put many puzzles together.

Myrna struggled many years with heart disease, kidney disease and sugar diabetes. Myrna passed away March 24, 2019 at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, SK.

Myrna is survived by daughters: Martha (Darius), Donna (Dave); Son: Wilfred; grandchildren: Pamela (Renald), Christa (Jason), Dallas, Justin (Tenesha), David, Zabada, Santana and Alexis; honourary grandchildren: Rochelle, Blaine and Brandon; step grandchildren: Delma, Christine, Roger, Amber (Morley), Dennis, Bobbi-Jo, Crystal (Roy) and Willa (Nadine); along with many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is also survived by brothers: Eugene (Margaret), Larry (Gloria) and Donald (Ruth) McNaughton; sisters-in-law: Hilda, Lydia, Elsa, Annie and Dorothy; honourary-in-law: Vi; brother-in-law: Martin; and all those who call her Grandma.

Myrna was predeceased by her parents: Oren (Pearl), Ida Grace McNaughton; parents-in-law: Adolph (Martha) Siewert; husbands: Emmanuel Siewert and Edward Siewert; twins (premature at birth); three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Ruth, Louise, Olga, Mary and Diane; brothers-in-law: Rudolph, Gaston, Peter, Fred, John, Alois and Louis; honorary-in-law: Vince; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Myrna’s life will be held at the Northwest Community Church in Meadow Lake, SK at 2:00 pm Wed., May 29, 2019. Lunch to follow after service at the church.