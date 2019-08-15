Patricia Ruth Johnston

June 12, 1932 – May 11, 2019

We were blessed to have Patricia Johnston with us for 86 wonderful years. On May 11th, 2019 Pat passed away peacefully surrounded with an abundance of love from her family. Pat was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved nothing more than watching the children grow and play. Pat was a shining light and anchor to all who touched her life.

Pat was born June 12, 1932 in Kelfield, Sask. She married Clare Johnston on July 6, 1952 at the Spruce Lodge School. Pat was like her dad who liked animals so the farm was the place to be. They moved to the Matchee district on a farm and raised 13 children. Carol, Michael, Wendy, Keith, Randy, Debra, Linda, James, Shelley, Paul, Ernest, Heather and Leslie. Pat took Brian Katcheech under her wing when he was a teenager.

Patricia is survived by her younger sister Gloria Stahl, sister-in-law Florence Jeancart and numerous daughter-in-laws, son-in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband Clare, parents in-law Irvine and Henriette Johnston, sister-in-law Mable Goulet, parents Helena and Robert Sproull, infant daughter Bonnie Marie, brother-in-law Ray Stahl.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held Saturday, May 18, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Alliance Church Gym, 5th St and 9th Ave W., Meadow Lake. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to J.E. Thomas Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd.

One of Pat’s favourite annual events was listening to fiddle music at the John Archand Fiddle Festival, SW of Saskatoon at Windy Acres. Should friends and loved ones desire, memorial contributions may be made to the John Archand Fiddle Fest, www.johnarchandfiddlefest.com