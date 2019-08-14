William (Bill) Henry Dickson

May 31, 1936 – June 17, 2019

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of William (Bill) Henry Dickson. Bill passed away June 17, 2019 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon following a stroke at his home in La Ronge SK.

He was predeceased by his father Lenard, mother Kirsty, brothers Wally, Elmer and Lorne. He is survived by his daughter Jo Anne (Darcy), son Terry (Laurel), brother Robert (Bobby), five grandsons Adam, Rory, Dylan, Ryan and Zachary and great granddaughter Teagan.

Bill was born in Liberty SK May 31, 1936 and attended the Free Soil School. He married Geraldine Schulz on October 6, 1956. They had two children Jo Anne and Terry. In those early years, Bill worked for his father at L.A. Dickson Construction then on the drilling rigs searching for oil and potash across southern Saskatchewan. The family moved to Allan when Bill was hired to sink the shaft at the Allan Potash Mine.

In the early eighties, Bill moved to La Ronge where he lived until his passing. He worked driving truck for Henry Brown of Brownâs Construction hauling across the northern roads and ice to the uranium mines and communities in northern Saskatchewan. It was here upon his retirement that Bill finally found the inner peace he had searched for most of his life, waiting out the long northern winters for a chance to haul his little boat out to one of the dozens of northern lakes to bob around trying to catch a few fish all the while not really caring if he did.

He made a yearly trip to Liberty and Allan to check out the towns, visit old friends that were still with us and the cemetery for those that weren’t, and try his luck for a fish out at Long Lake where he had spent many a day in his youth.

An excellent athlete in his youth, he played hockey, baseball, curled and golfed. While returning from a sports day or tournament with a red ribbon or a par on the golf course was routine, his lifelong passion was baseball. Bill maintained a love hate relationship with his Toronto Blue Jays, mostly loving the players and hating the management. He followed every game, trade and news report right up to the day of his passing. He will be missed by all that knew him.

A graveside service will be held at the Liberty Cemetery on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow at the Liberty Memorial Hall (which was built by Billâs father and brothers in 1945). A come and go tea will be held in La Ronge at the Seniors Centre on Thursday June 27th at 2 p.m.

The family has requested donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in lieu of flowers.

For online condolences, tributes or to make a donation in his memory please visit fotheringham-mcdougall.com

