In order to protect the health and safety of court users and staff during the COVID-19 emergency, provincial court offices will not be accepting fine payments in person.

Effective March 19, enforcement measures on fines have been temporarily suspended for the next six months. This includes the following:

• Late payment fees

• Files sent to SGI related to driver’s licenses suspensions

• Files sent to the Canada Revenue Agency for set off

• Files sent to collection agencies

This does not mean fines do not need to be paid. Fine payment options are still available to residents via the following methods:

• Online at www.finepayment.saskatchewan.ca

• Toll free phone call to the Fine Collection Branch at 1-888-935-5555

• Mail to the mailing address on the back of your ticket

Please note, if your payment is necessary to obtain an SGI driver’s license that has been suspended, Court Services will forward payment information to SGI within 48 hours of processing your payment.

Provincial Court offices are still open to receive bail and restitution payments. Phone the local provincial court office to arrange these payments beforehand.