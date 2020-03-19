The City of Meadow Lake is keeping residents in the loop when it comes to local COVID-19 concerns.

“Even though city hall is closed, council meetings will still continue to be held for the time being and remain open to the public,” notes an update posted to the city’s official website Thursday afternoon (March 19). “The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 23. Decisions about future council meetings will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as we continue to look for ways to minimize potential virus spread. Past and upcoming council agendas and minutes are available through our website.”

Meanwhile, the city has temporarily enabled Interac e-Transfer payments to allow for an alternate payment method for residents while city hall is closed. Payments can be sent to payments@meadowlake.ca, and a follow up communication to verify the payment has been applied correctly will be required. Call or email city hall, or view this notice for more information.

“As more people are using disposable wipes for sanitizing homes and work spaces, please remember they cannot be flushed down the toilet, and may cause sewer backups if they are,” the city’s update states.

A list of community services that are open, closed, or operating differently is available on the city’s website (meadowlake.ca), with new information being added daily.

Residents who wish to learn more about the coronavirus can find reliable information via the following links:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19