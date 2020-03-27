Today (March 27), the federal government announced a 75 per cent wage subsidy for up to three months to help small businesses avoid layoffs during this time. Details on eligibility criteria will be shared before the end of March. Loan assistance and other support measures have also been announced.

Sask Parks has announced their facilities, campgrounds, visitor centers and washrooms are closed to the public to avoid public gatherings. Playgrounds are also closed – signs were installed earlier today. When exercising outside, make sure you go somewhere you will always be able to stay at least 6 feet away from anyone you don’t live with.

Other than Saskatoon and Regina, positive COVID-19 case locations are not being published by community. Public Health officials advise everyone to assume the virus is present in your area and follow the precautionary guidelines accordingly.

We have many incredible residents and businesses who are stepping up in the face of COVID-19 challenges. We are running a daily community spotlight feature to help recognize the creative solutions happening locally.

Today’s Community Spotlight:

· Aurora Cinemas has started Dino Delivery, where your friendly neighborhood dinosaur brings you your popcorn and cotton candy order for your home movie night.

· Artistic Incidents is moving their art classes to your kitchen table, with take home project kits and online tutorials.

If you know a business or individual who is going above and beyond, send us a message and we will feature them in our daily posts. We know a lot of you are doing great things.

As always, get your best information here:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19

Have a safe weekend inside – check out the Meadow Lake Social Distancing Resources group on Facebook for ideas!