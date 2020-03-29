As of March 29, the Province of Saskatchewan has 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 156.

Five people are in hospital across the province, including three in acute care and two in intensive care units (ICU):

• One inpatient case is located in the North, and two in Saskatoon.

• One ICU case is located in central Saskatchewan, and one in Regina.

• At least seven cases are a result of local transmission. The rest are travel-related or cluster-related due to exposure at mass gatherings.

• Five cases concern individuals 19 years of age and under; all other cases are adults.

• Sixty-nine cases are in the 20-44 age range; 59 are in the 45-64 range; and 23 are in the 65-plus range.

• 58 per cent of the cases are males and 42 per cent are females.

Four more people have recovered from the virus, doubling the total to eight. There may be more cases yet to be reported to Public Health.

To date, 9,086 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan, an increase of 838 from yesterday’s update.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed/presumptive cases is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

In an effort to identify all those who attended a Christopher Lake snowmobile rally dinner held on Saturday, March 14, the Government of Saskatchewan is advising anyone who attended the dinner to contact HealthLine 811.

Approximately 130 people were present at the dinner, and 76 have been reached to date. As of today, 20 cases have been linked to this event.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.