Please remember the active case data released by the province is only separated by region, not community, and take precautions at all times under the assumption that there is possible transmission of the virus within Meadow Lake.

The Saskatchewan Re-Opening Plan has been released, with Phase 1 coming into effect May 4. The plan is available here. Remember as gathering restrictions are lifted to keep your socialization circle small to help with contact tracing if there is a resurgence in active COVID-19 cases. The province has advised the public health order limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people remains in place.

However, with extreme caution and under the following conditions, one or two close families may form an extended household group:

The families or friends must remain consistent. Do not visit different families or friends every day.

If you are going to create an extended household group, consider if any member of the group has any chronic health conditions that would put them at greater risk, or if they are in close contact with someone who could be vulnerable.

Gatherings must still follow the public health order and be no more than 10 people.

Stay home if you are ill.

Maintain physical distancing where possible.

For additional information or assistance from the city, you can contact our dedicated COVID-19 line at 306-236-0203 and leave a message. Someone will respond to your call within one business day. You can also always contact city hall through normal methods.

This coming Monday’s council meeting will once again be hosted through Zoom. Email cityclerk@meadowlake.caif you would like to attend the meeting, or visit our website during the meeting for the livestream link.

Have a great weekend, and enjoy the warmer weather while maintaining distancing.

For the latest information and advisories visit:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19

For access to past notices and other COVID-19 resources published by the City, visit our COVID-19 Community Information page at www.meadowlake.ca/p/covid19