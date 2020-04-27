As of April 26, Saskatchewan has four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 353.

Three out of the four new cases today are in the North and one is in the Regina area.

Sixty-one of the 353 cases are considered active. Recoveries remains at 288 people.

There are currently five people in hospitals across the province. Three people are receiving inpatient care and two people are in intensive care.

Of the 353 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are travellers;

• 148 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings;

• 35 have no known exposures; and

• 32 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 38 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 150 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 74 from the Regina area, 68 from the north, 15 from the south, 11 from the central region and 35 from the far north.

• 29 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 126 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 120 are in the 40-59 age range; 67 are in the 60-79 age range; and 11 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are males and 49 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 27,884 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of April 24, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers are available from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 21,880 people tested per million population and exceeds the national rate of 17,812 people tested per million population.



If you are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment tool at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-self-assessment.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Measures to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Saskatchewan residents must continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and practicing physical distancing.

With extreme caution and under the following conditions, one or two close families may form an extended household group:

• The families or friends must remain consistent. Do not visit different families or friends every day.

• If you are going to create an extended household group, consider if any member of the group has any chronic health conditions that would put them at greater risk, or if they are in close contact with someone who could be vulnerable.

• Gatherings must still follow the public health order and be no more than 10 people.

• Stay home if you are ill.

• Maintain physical distancing where possible.

You should always be aware of who you have been in contact with over the past two weeks. These are the people who would need to be contacted by public health if you were to test positive for COVID-19.