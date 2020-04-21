As Saskatchewan continues to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19, Premier Scott Moe will make a provincial address to the people of Saskatchewan on Wednesday (April 22), prior to announcing the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan on Thursday (April 23).

The provincial address will be televised live on Wednesday, April 22 at 6:02 p.m. from the premier’s office in the Saskatchewan Legislative Building by Global News, CBC News and CTV News, and by Radio-Canada with simultaneous French translation. The provincial address will be streamed live on the Government of Saskatchewan and Premier Scott Moe Facebook pages.

Premier Moe is expected to address Saskatchewan’s progress through the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vigilance that has been displayed and must be maintained as we look toward the next chapter of reopening Saskatchewan. Full text of Premier Moe’s provincial address will be released upon conclusion of the address and posted to www.saskatchewan.ca.

On Thursday, April 23, at 11:30 a.m., Premier Moe will be joined by Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab to announce the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan. The Re-Open Saskatchewan plan will set the framework of how Saskatchewan’s economy will be gradually, methodically and cautiously re-opened so that more Saskatchewan people can safely return to work.