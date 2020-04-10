As of April 10, Saskatchewan has six new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total to 285 reported cases.

The one new presumptive case was indeterminate (neither positive nor negative) and is being sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory for further testing.

Of the total number of reported cases, 146 cases are considered active.

Twenty-one more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 136.

There are eight people in hospital in the province. Six people are receiving inpatient care and two people are in intensive care.

Of the 285 cases in the province:

• 123 cases are travel related;

• 103 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings;

• 22 have no known exposures; and

• 36 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 30 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 142 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 60 from the Regina area, 52 from the North, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and six from the far north.

• 17 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 124 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 96 are in the 45-64 age range; and 48 are in the 65-plus range.

• 54 per cent of the cases are males and 46 per cent are females.

• Three deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 17,634 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.

