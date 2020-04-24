As of April 24, Saskatchewan has 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 341.

The total number of cases includes one new presumptive positive case. A presumptive case reported and counted on April 23 has now been confirmed.

Fifty-seven of the 341 cases are considered active. Ten more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 280 recoveries.

There are currently five people in hospitals across the province. Three people are receiving inpatient care and two people are in intensive care.

Of the 341 cases in the province:

• 136 cases are travellers;

• 145 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings;

• 34 have no known exposures; and

• 26 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 36 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 150 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 73 from the Regina area, 64 from the North, 15 from the south, 11 from the central region and 28 from the far north.

• 26 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 121 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 117 are in the 40-59 age range; 66 are in the 60-79 age range; and 11 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are males and 49 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 26,586 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Per capita, Saskatchewan’s testing rate of 22,499 tests per million population exceeds the national rate of 16,755 tests per million population.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

If you are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment tool at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-self-assessment.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Continued Measures to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

With the announcement of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, there have been some questions about the restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan residents should be aware that the public health order limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people remains in place.

However, with extreme caution and under the following conditions, one or two close families may form an extended household group:

• The families or friends must remain consistent. Do not visit different families or friends every day.

• If you are going to create an extended household group, consider if any member of the group has any chronic health conditions that would put them at greater risk, or if they are in close contact with someone who could be vulnerable.

• Gatherings must still follow the public health order and be no more than 10 people.

• Stay home if you are ill.

• Maintain physical distancing where possible.