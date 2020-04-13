As of April 13, Saskatchewan has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 300 reported cases.

The total number of cases includes two presumptive cases reported April 12, which have now been confirmed. There are no outstanding presumptive cases.

Of the total number of reported cases, 118 cases are considered active.

Fourteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 178.

There are eight people in hospital who are all receiving inpatient care. No one is in intensive care.

Of the 300 cases in the province:

• 131 cases are travel related;

• 120 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings;

• 27 have no known exposures; and

• 22 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 33 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 147 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 65 from the Regina area, 56 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and seven from the far north.

• 21 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 129 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 100 are in the 45-64 age range; and 50 are in the 65-plus range.

• 53 per cent of the cases are males and 47 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 19,804 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among provinces that have reported.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Farms are Essential Workplaces

With seeding coming, all producers and agriculture industry partners who serve those producers must ensure their occupational health and safety guidelines are up to date and in force to prevent the transmission of respiratory illnesses.

Follow all preventative measures to stop the transmission of COVID-19 in your yard, shop and field.

• All travellers returning from international destinations – including the U.S. – are subject to a mandatory self-isolation order.

• Anyone identified by a Medical Health Officer as a close contact of someone with COVID-19 shall go into mandatory self-isolation for 14 days from the date of having been exposed.

• Actively monitor for symptoms. At the first sign of cough or fever, immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

• Practice physical distancing in the workplace, including those workplaces that are outdoors. Maintain a two-metre separation between individuals.

• Wash your hands often. Cough or sneeze into your elbow or tissue and wash your hands immediately.

• Frequently disinfect shared surfaces and equipment like vehicles, tools, doorknobs, work benches, etc.

For more information on COVID-19 and agriculture, including access to the Farm Stress Line, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/sask-ag-now/covid-19-information-for-producers-and-agribusiness/support-for-producers-covid-19

With Even Mild Symptoms, Stay Home

Everyone must play their part to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, no matter the size or location of their community.