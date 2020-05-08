Highway 55, about six kilometres east of Meadow Lake is closed to traffic this morning (May 8) after a serious, two-vehicle collision. RCMP, EMS and Meadow Lake Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

The highway is blocked in both directions and will be for the foreseeable future. There is a detour/re-route being set up and motorists should expect a time delay as they are diverted on the alternate route. Please be mindful of roadside emergency and highways workers when in the area.

Visit www.northernprideml.com for updates as they become available.