As of May 12, Saskatchewan has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 573.

All of the new cases are in the Far North (three in the Beauval area and two in La Loche). Of the 573 reported cases, 193 are considered active.

Eleven more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 374.

There are currently 11 people in hospital – eight are receiving inpatient care (five in the North and three in Saskatoon) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Of the 573 cases in the province:

• 139 cases are travellers;

• 295 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 64 have no known exposures; and

• 75 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 48 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 202 of the cases are from the Far North, 163 are from the Saskatoon area, 105 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 79 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 201 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 178 are in the 40-59 age range; 98 are in the 60-79 age range; and 17 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 37,695 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 10, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 29,448 people tested per million population, which is on par with the national rate of 29,770 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing even mild symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.