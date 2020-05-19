May 1, 1953 – May 1, 2020

Lucy was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend, teacher, and avid card player. She was the eldest of nine children of George and Mary Greschner, and, as she would often say, the “best-looking.” She had a hearty laugh, a rapid-fire wit, a huge heart, and unconditional love for her large family and enormous collection of friends. Lucy especially loved children.



After obtaining her education degree at the University of Saskatchewan, Lucy taught several generations of children at Jubilee School in Meadow Lake. After she retired in 1998, she stayed in touch with many of her former students, whether by mail, telephone, or as a tutor for their children.

A strong advocate for the teaching profession, Lucy served as a long-time councilor for the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation and mentored numerous interns, many of whom stayed at her home and became life-long friends. Like her heart, Lucy’s door was always open. She enjoyed singing and dancing. Whether visiting schools to instruct other teachers about traditional dances such as jigging, or singing “Skinamarinky” with nieces and nephews, there was always a song in her heart.



A fervent sports fan, she cheered on the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. Lucy was president of the Meadow Lake Stampeders Senior Men’s hockey team, and was the first woman to serve as president of the Big Four Hockey League. She spent many summers managing the kitchen at the Prince Albert Raiders hockey school in Meadow Lake, where she dished out her famous “Hockey School Hash” to both young players and NHL stars alike.



Lucy umpired baseball games and served as scorekeeper at ball tournaments across the north. Summer was for travel, hours in the berry patch, and sitting on the beach. Her eloquent story-telling, coupled with her quick wit and knack for one-liners, made her the MC of choice for numerous special occasions.



Lucy had many hobbies. She loved crosswords and math puzzles, and was a skilled calligrapher, a voracious reader, and a talented cook. Her homemade chocolates and cabbage rolls graced every holiday feast.

However, it was her nieces and nephews, and then their children, who occupied the biggest part of her heart. Auntie Lucy would spend hours teaching them Scrabble and card games, chatting with them on the phone, and preparing perfect gifts and cards. She loved their curiosity and honesty, and they loved her generous spirit and patient instruction. Lucy was never at a loss for words, and we need her help in finding the words to express adequately how much she will be missed. Everyone far and wide knew her, loved her, and will miss her. There was no one else quite like Lucy!



She is survived by her mother, Mary Greschner, of Goodsoil, her siblings: Marie Klassen, Goodsoil; Donna (Alan McHughen), Riverside, CA; Jerry (Julie), Edmonton; Mark (Cindy), Regina; Debra (Nick Rissman), Beaumont, TX; Toby, La Ronge; Bradley, St. Albert and Angela (Ross Brossart), Saskatoon; and her nieces and nephews Nicole (Logan Wild); Stephanie McHughen (Pat O’Connor) and Nicola McHughen; Alexia Greschner (Mark Pearson), Adam Greschner (Paige), and Ben Greschner (Kolby Grbavac); Drake and Orisha Greschner; Maurice Rissman; and Caid, Luke and Levi Brossart; and great nephews and nieces Landen and Caydence Wild; Isla O’Connor; Tessa and Jacob Pearson; and Cole and Bennett Greschner.

Lucy was predeceased by her father, George Greschner, in 2015, and her sister-in-law and favourite Scrabble competitor Elaine Greschner (Toby) in 2013.



The family thanks her many friends for always being there for her – you know who are you are. A funeral will be scheduled for a later date.