As of May 25, Saskatchewan has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 634. One new case is in the Far North, and the other is in the North.

Of the 634 reported cases, 81 are considered active. Eight more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 546.

There are currently six people in hospital – two are receiving inpatient care (one in Regina and one in the North) and four are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Article Continues Below

Of the 634 cases in the province:

• 141 cases are travellers;

• 358 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 76 have no known exposures; and

• 59 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 252 of the cases are from the Far North, 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 111 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 16 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 93 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 226 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 193 are in the 40-59 age range; 104 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• Seven deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 44,312 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 23, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 33,994 people tested per million population. The national rate was 38,707 people tested per million population.



Expanded Testing Available for Saskatchewan Workers

Saskatchewan people returning to work can now be tested for COVID-19, if they so choose. Testing is available to anyone currently working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan. For more information, call Healthline 811 or visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.