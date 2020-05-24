As of May 24, Saskatchewan has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 632. The two new cases are in the Far North.

Of the 632 reported cases, 87 are considered active. Three more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 538.

There are currently five people in hospital – two are receiving inpatient care (one in Regina and one in the North) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Of the 632 cases in the province:

• 141 cases are travellers;

• 357 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 76 have no known exposures; and

• 58 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 251 of the cases are from the Far North, 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 110 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 16 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 92 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 226 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 192 are in the 40-59 age range; 104 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• Seven deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 43,862 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 22, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 33,683 people tested per million population. The national rate was 38,035 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.