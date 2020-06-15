On Saturday (June 13), Pinehouse Lake RCMP arrested an adult male for being intoxicated in a public place under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act.

During a search of the male incidental to his arrest, officers discovered he was in possession of 21.4 grams of cocaine, seven grams of cannabis, and $2,010 in Canadian currency. Officers seized the items.

During the early hours of June 14, Pinehouse Lake RCMP executed a search warrant on the male’s residence. Officers located and seized additional cocaine, drug paraphernalia and other items from the residence, which requires further examination.

Gregory Natomagan, 31, of Pinehouse Lake has been charged with: possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5,000; and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Natomagan was scheduled to appear in Pinehouse Lake court June 15.

The investigation is ongoing.