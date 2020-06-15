There are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report June 15, bringing the provincial total to 683.

Thirteen of the new cases are in the Far North.

Most are connected to a wake June 10 and a funeral June 11 that were the subject of a precautionary health advisory issued by the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority June 11.

Health officials want to remind the public of the importance of maintaining physical distancing practices to minimize transmission of COVID-19 and for all those who attended these events to immediately self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of attendance.

Three of the new cases are in the Saskatoon region. Two cases are individuals who tested positive in Saskatchewan, but who live out of province; these cases are under further investigation.

“While our numbers had been lower over the last few days, this increase is a reminder that COVID-19 is still in Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “Large public gatherings increase the risk of transmission. Everyone should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing.”

Of the 683 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 41 are considered active. A total of 629 individuals have recovered.

There is currently one person in inpatient care in the North and one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 683 cases in the province:

• 146 cases are travellers;

• 409 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 80 have no known exposures; and

• 48 are under investigation by local public health.



Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 52 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 277 of the cases are from the Far North, 181 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 19 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 104 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 240 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 207 are in the 40-59 age range; 114 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 56,223 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 13, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 42,439 people tested per million population. The national rate was 57,271 people tested per million population.

Gathering Sizes

The revised Places of Worship Guidelines apply to all worship services, including celebrations of life, weddings and outdoor ceremonies. No food is to be served in any of the above allowed gatherings and physical distancing measures still apply.

Virtual services remain the recommended option for the above services.

Restrictions remain in place for gatherings that are not worship services or graduations.

All other public and private gatherings sizes remain at a maximum of 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors, while maintaining a two-metre physical separation both indoors and outdoors.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.