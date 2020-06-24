There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report June 24, three new cases in Saskatchewan and one new case was a Saskatchewan resident tested out of province. This brings the Saskatchewan total to 757 cases.

Two of the new cases are in the Far North, one is in the North and one is in the South.

Of the 757 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 101 are considered active. A total of 643 people have recovered.

Five individuals are hospitalized; four are receiving inpatient care (two in the South and two in Saskatoon) and one person is in intensive care (in the South).

Of the 757 cases in the province:

• 157 cases are travellers;

• 456 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 100 have no known exposures; and

• 44 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 314 of the cases are from the Far North, 185 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 54 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 107 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 260 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 239 are in the 40-59 age range; 130 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 61,856 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 22, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 46,345 people tested per million population. The national rate was 66,053 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.