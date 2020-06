As of last night (June 23), Loon Lake RCMP have been actively involved in a search for a missing youth on Makwa Lake.

The public is asked if they are boating on the lake to avoid the southeast area. RCMP thank the public for the numerous offers to assist with the search.

Anyone with information related to this matter is encouraged to call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).