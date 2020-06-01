As of June 1, there is one new case of COVID-19. The new case is in the Regina region.

The provincial total remains at 646 reported cases. The total is unchanged because a sample reported as a positive case in Regina on May 27 was retested and found to be negative. A second sample was taken, which confirmed the negative result.

Of the 646 reported cases, 47 are considered active. Six more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 588.

Article Continues Below

There are currently four people in hospital – two are receiving inpatient care (one in Regina and two in Saskatoon) and two are in intensive care (in Saskatoon).

Of the 646 cases in the province:

• 142 cases are travellers;

• 382 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 76 have no known exposures; and

• 46 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 256 of the cases are from the Far North, 169 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 17 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 95 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 230 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 197 are in the 40-59 age range; 106 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

• 11 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 48,272 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 30, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 36,854 people tested per million population. The national rate was 44,244 people tested per million population.

Expanded Testing for COVID-19

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan. Testing is quick and safe.

Beginning June 5, testing criteria will also be further expanded. Testing will be offered to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

All lab tests have limitations. False positive or false negative results may occur. The probability of a false positive result occurring increases as the prevalence of a disease in a population decreases.

If a positive test result is in question, the original sample is re-tested, and an additional sample is also taken for testing. If these are negative, the initial finding is determined to be a false positive.

When no symptoms are present, testing one day doesn’t mean you’re negative for COVID-19. False negative results may occur early in the course of the infection, for example if someone was tested too soon after being exposed to COVID-19. Get tested again if symptoms develop.

This is why it is crucial for Saskatchewan residents to continue to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 at all times.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.