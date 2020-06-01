Extra security measures have recently been implemented at each roadway entering Flying Dust First Nation to reduce the risk and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus into the community. According to security worker Terrance Bear, reserve members have been very supportive of this precautionary step taken by the band’s leadership. Here, volunteer Vince Kytwayhat (right) mans the checkstop and asks where resident Daniel Bear has recently been. Among those manning the checkstops are FDFN school teachers and staff, FDFN band office staff and others.