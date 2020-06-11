There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report June 11, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 660.

One new case is in the Saskatoon region and one in the Far North region.

Of the 660 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 21 are considered active. A total of 626 individuals have recovered.

Article Continues Below

There is currently one person in intensive care, in Saskatoon.

Of the 660 cases in the province:

• 145 cases are travellers;

• 398 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 79 have no known exposures; and

• 38 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 262 of the cases are from the Far North, 176 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 18 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 98 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 234 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 200 are in the 40-59 age range; 110 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 53,853 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of June 9, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers are last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 40,640 people tested per million population. The national rate was 52,921 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.