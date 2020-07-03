September 7, 1968 – June 9, 2020

Bradley Michael Greschner passed away suddenly on June 9, 2020, in St. Albert, Alberta. Born on September 7, 1968 in Goodsoil, Saskatchewan, he was the youngest son of George and Mary Greschner, and the eighth of their nine children. He was a dearly beloved son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

After graduating from Goodsoil Central School in 1986, he attended the University of Saskatchewan, majoring in history. However, Brad enjoyed working with people and ideas, and chose to change paths and pursue a career as an electrician.

He apprenticed with Vulcan Electric in Cold Lake, AB, and rose to a senior management position in its Edmonton headquarters.

As he worked on large projects across western Canada, many of his business contacts became life-long friends. Although his career required that he live in the Edmonton area, Brad was a small-town boy at heart. For that reason, and with a vision of growth and renewal for their small town of Goodsoil, Brad and his sister Marie created BMGG Developments.

Brad had many hobbies and interests.

Whether throwing slow-pitch on diamonds in the summer, or puck-handling on the ice of local rinks in the winter, Brad surrounded himself with good friends and good times.

He enjoyed downhill skiing, and was passionate about playing golf, participating in many charity tournaments. With his love of sports was a love of travel to see them; he visited many cities – such as Boston, Toronto, New York, Houston, New Orleans and Los Angeles – to attend professional and college sporting events, including football, baseball, hockey and golf.

He attended several Grey Cup games, even if the competing teams did not include his beloved Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Brad also loved music and dancing. He was often heard playing piano, guitar, trumpet, or the family banjo. He sang beautifully, either on stage at family functions, or while working around the house.

Brad had the vision and the skill to complete all aspects of home renovation and décor, and his home in St. Albert was featured on the HGTV network.

Brad’s greatest interest and top priority, however, was his family. He had a deep faith in “The Big Guy upstairs” and followed in his father’s footsteps as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Schultz Council #5479.

A loving son, he took his father on many of his travels, including a memorable journey to Toronto to attend a Blue Jays game and visit the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Daily phone calls to his mother and frequent trips home helped build an everlasting bond with his siblings and nieces and nephews; a day of hard work would be rewarded with a game of cards or a round of Monopoly with Uncle Brad.

Good natured and fun loving, Brad was easy to be around and easy to love. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

Brad is survived by his mother, Mary Greschner, of Goodsoil, his siblings: Marie Klassen, Goodsoil; Donna (Alan McHughen), Riverside, CA; Jerry (Julie), Edmonton; Mark (Cindy), Regina; Debra (Nick Rissman), Beaumont, TX; Toby, La Ronge; and Angela (Ross Brossart), Saskatoon; and his nieces and nephews Nicole (Logan Wild); Stephanie McHughen (Pat O’Connor) and Nicola McHughen; Alexia Greschner (Mark Pearson), Adam Greschner (Paige), and Ben Greschner (Kolby Grbavac); Drake and Orisha Greschner; Maurice Rissman; and Caid, Luke and Levi Brossart; and great nephews and nieces Landen and Caydence Wild; Isla O’Connor; Tessa and Jacob Pearson; and Cole and Bennett Greschner.

Brad was predeceased by his father, George Greschner, in 2015, his sister Lucille in 2020, and his sister-in-law Elaine Greschner (Toby) in 2013. A funeral will be scheduled for a later date.